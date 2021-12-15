HSE advice for limiting the spread of Covid over Christmas

The Department of Public Health Mid-West has reiterated advice for Christmas on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The public health body, which oversees North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, says there were just over 4,000 positive cases in the region in the last fortnight.

Public Health Mid-West says the next few weeks are critical in preventing the spread of the virus and the new Omicron variant.

They say that due to the uncertainty of the variant, they’re advocating preparing for the worst and hoping for the best over the Christmas period.

They’ve reiterated that anybody with cold symptoms should isolate and arrange a PCR test, and that anybody who’s positive will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days over the holidays.

As a result, they ask that the public reduce the number of people they meet, wear masks in indoor settings and ensure indoor areas are well ventilated.

They’re also asking people to avail of a Covid booster vaccine and flu jab.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine, Dr Marie Casey, says that by planning how we socialise and act over the coming days, we can have a safer Christmas.