Tipperary rents lowest in Munster

Market rents in Tipperary have risen 13% year-on-year according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie.

The average rent in the Premier County now stands at €1,280 per month which is the lowest in Munster.

Nationally rents in the open-market are now 8% higher compared to the same time last year with the average in the third quarter just under €1,825 per month.

In the last quarter they rose 1.8% in Tipperary which matches the national average.

Just 26 dwellings are available to rent in Tipperary on property website Daft.ie today.

They range from €750 per month for a one-bed apartment in Carrick on Suir to €2,500 a month for a four-bed house at Loughtally outside Clonmel.

Rents have barely gone up in Dublin in recent months because more rental homes have come on the market with a rise of just 0.4 per cent in the capital.

Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford cities saw significant quarterly increases in rents, of at least 5 per cent.

Author of the Daft report, Ronan Lyons says rents are shooting up in areas where the supply is still short.

“In those four cities rents are rising at a double digit rate compared to a year ago and between the 10 and 16% depending on the city. It’s a very different trajectory compared to Dublin at the moment.”