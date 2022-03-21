Tipperary County Council introduce Own Front Door system

A new model for housing homeless people in Tipperary is being developed.

The Own Front Door system will see those with the most ‘chaotic’ circumstances housed in self contained units instead of B & B’s or hostel style accommodation.

The council currently has 3 units operational in Cashel and they aim to increase this to 10 across the county in the future by working with the Peter McVerry Trust.

The council say that consideration will be given to the locations of these houses but that this system means that the service user is an occupant not a tenant which allows the council to appropriately deal with any anti-social behaviour in a timely manner.

Full wrap around services will also be offered to those experiencing homelessness through the new system.

The occupant would receive support from a number of key workers while in the accommodation and would be moved on after 6 months.

Councillor David Dunne says this is welcome as it will help stop congestion within the system:

“We have a number of people coming into the council on a regular basis… they’re in and out of the system and it clogs up the whole system because they have to fill out new forms and things like that.”