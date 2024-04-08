Tipp house prices up €7,500 since January

Asking prices for Tipperary houses rose by 5% or €7,500 in the first quarter of this year.

According to the latest survey from MyHome.ie the median asking price for a property in the county is now €210,000 which is up €10,000 on this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the Premier stayed flat over the quarter at €195,000.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary fell by €15,050 over the quarter to €199,950. This price is down by €10,050 compared to this time last year.

There were 387 properties for sale in Tipperary at the end of Q1 2024 – a decrease of 10% on the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over eight months.

The figures reveal an annual asking price inflation of 6.5% nationally.