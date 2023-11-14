Significant increase in Tipp house completions

A record number of homes have been completed in Tipperary in first nine months of 2023.

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office show there was a nearly 50% increase compared to the same period last year.

379 new homes were finished up to the end of September this year in the Premier County.

This is an increase of nearly 50% on the same period last year when 254 unit were completed.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has welcomed the news pointing out its the highest number of completions recorded in Tipperary for the first three-quarters of any year since the CSO data series began in 2011.

Nationally, a record 22,443 homes have been completed in the first nine months of 2023.

In the same period, the number of new build homes commenced was almost 24,000 homes – a 14.3% increase on the same period last year.