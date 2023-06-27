Second-hand three-bed semi in Tipp rises to €225,000

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Tipperary has risen to €225,000, up 3.4% from €217,500 in the past three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Across the county, the average time taken to sell is currently four weeks, the Q2 REA Average House Price Index shows.

According to the Real Estate Alliance survey average prices in Nenagh rose 4.3% to €245,000 this quarter, with time to sell falling by one week to an average of three.

Eoin Dillon of REA Eoin Dillon, Nenagh says there is an extreme lack of supply with practically no three-bed semis on the market,”

Clonmel average prices rose by 9.1% this quarter to €240,000, with time to sell again falling by one week to an average of three.

The severe shortage of houses for rent and for sale is driving demand with a lot of interest in houses across all sectors according to John Stokes of REA Stokes & Quirke Clonmel.

Average prices in Newport were unchanged this quarter at €230,000, with time on the market currently four weeks.

Again supply continues to be an issue with landlords continuing to exit the market according to James Lee of REA John Lee, Newport.

Average prices in Roscrea remained at €185,000 this quarter, with time to sell currently five weeks.

Seamus Browne of REA Seamus Browne, Roscrea says supply is currently short on property under €250k and they have seen that interest has slowed on property over €350k

The REA Average House Price Index concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The actual selling price of a three-bedroom, semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.3% over the quarter to €297,056 – representing an annual increase of 6.6%.