Revised guidelines for housing provision in the Premier County

The Department of Housing has given new guidelines for ensuring sufficient housing provision in Tipperary.

The revised guidelines are designed to make sure that the projected housing supply in a region is taken into account and that enough new homes can be developed in Tipperary’s most critical housing demand areas.

They have been changed for the first time since 2007 and updates key areas such as: long-term housing strategy, zoning, housing output and delivery.

Minister of Local Government, Peter Burke, says that planning and the development plan in Tipperary can be made much more effective if the process is understood by the public through open communication that is accessible.