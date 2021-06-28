Report shows an average of just three weeks to sell a house in Tipperary.

A survey by Real Estate Alliance shows that the average price of a second hand 3-bed semi-detached in the Premier County has risen by 4.2% in the last three months.

The report shows the price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Tipperary is now €182,500 which is an increase of 4.2% since March.

Across the Premier county, the average time taken to sell has fallen by a fortnight to three weeks.

The REA Average House Price Index shows that prices Newport rose 5.6% to €190,000, with time on the market falling from four weeks to an average of two weeks.

Local agent James Lee says supply is still a major issue currently with houses selling within two to three weeks even in the higher price bracket of €300,000-€400,000.

In Clonmel average prices rose 4.2% to €185,000, with time to sell falling a fortnight to four weeks. John Stokes of Stokes and Quirke says prices are increasing every month with no new build in South Tipperary on the market, and the cost of construction and materials going up which he says will not incentivise building.

Nenagh prices rose 5.6% to €190,000, with time to sell this quarter falling by three weeks to an average of just one week on the market.

Local agent Eoin Dillon says there are virtually no three-bed semis available on the market, and any that did come up were snapped up within days with 10-15 buyers for each house.

The market wasn’t quite as hectic in Roscrea with prices rising 1.2% to €165,000 this quarter, with time to sell falling from six weeks to four. Local REA agent Seamus Browne says the biggest demand in the area is for good detached family homes on the edge of town or within 10km of local amenities.