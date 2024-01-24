Renewed calls for relaxing of log-cabin planning rules

A Tipperary TD is calling on the government to relax planning laws for log cabins – to help ease the housing crisis.

Mattie McGrath from the Rural Independents says current regulations are forcing young people off their own land – with most ‘new’ homes being built as apartments, or in major cities.

The Newcastle based Deputy says ‘log cabins are a practical solution’ – at least in the short term.

“These people have the will, the wherewithal, the way and the vision and the courage to take the decision to purchase these log cabins or build them themselves.

“I can’t understand why Minister O’Brien doesn’t sign the statutory instrument instructing the local authority enforcement sections to withhold and allow people that can house themselves to house themselves.”

Deputy McGrath says one of his own constituents faces losing his home and a trip to jail over a planning objection:

“The gentleman I’m talking to you about has told me if he goes to prison he’ll be back out then, his home will be destroyed by the County Council and he’ll be under the Main Guard in Clonmel – there’s no place else. That’s criminal I think from the County Council and from the Government of the day when he is comfortable in his own home and happy there with his dog and his cat and his five acres of land.”