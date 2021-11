Rents in Tipperary are now an average of €1,000 a month.

The most recent Daft.ie report shows that rents are up in the Premier County 14.4% from last year, but 77% higher than the rents at their lowest point.

The average rent for a one bed apartment in Tipp is €680, while a 5-bed house is €1,068.

The highest average rent is in South County Dublin for €2,280 while the lowest was in Leitrim for €742.