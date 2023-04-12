Planning approved for Nenagh housing development

The go-ahead has been given for additional housing at Springfort Meadows in Nenagh.

Singland Homes Limited lodged a planning application in January for 18 residential units on the Limerick Road site.

29 car parking spaces are to be provided with the houses which are made up of six terraces consisting of one 4-bed, ten 3-bed and even 2-bed dwellings.

17 submissions were received from members of the public during the planning process.

Tipperary County Council has given conditional approval for the development.