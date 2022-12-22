Planning application lodged for housing development in Marlfield

A significant housing development is planned for a village on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The proposals are for 44 units in a mix of two, three, four and five bed houses at Inishlounaght, Marlfield.

Tralee based Baile Ard Developments Ltd is the company behind the plans which include pedestrian and cycle connections to the existing Mountain View estate.

9 of the houses would be provided as Social and Affordable Housing under a Part V Agreement.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by February 16th next.