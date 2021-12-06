Peter McVerry Trust enter partnership with Tipperary County Council

The CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust says they hope a new partnership with Tipperary County Council can help to reduce homeless figures here.

The housing charity has announced its first Tipp project, which saw them work with the local authority to develop four one-bed units in Cashel.

There are currently 45 adults in emergency accommodation in Tipperary, and the Peter McVerry Trust says they’re key focus is on developing supply of one-bed housing.

Its CEO, Pat Doyle explains the potential of the partnership with the Council.

“Our first project is getting over the line four 1-bed units in Cashel so that’s really great for us.

“To put that in context we went into Limerick in 2016 with three units and we now have over 100 units in Limerick and a pipeline of 118.

“So if we start this journey in Tipp in partnership with the local authority its 4 now in Cashel but it could be 104 in a short space of time.”