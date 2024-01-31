Need to upgrade Cloughjordan wastewater treatment plant highlighted

The need to invest in upgrading wastewater treatment plants in the Nenagh area has been raised with the Housing Minister.

Fianna Fáil local election candidate in the Nenagh LEA Ryan O’Meara in particular highlighted the situation in Cloughjordan and Ballycommon with Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Ryan O’Meara says there is a particular need for Uisce Éireann to take action in Cloughjordan.

“The lack of capacity in that plant is meaning that it is essentially impossible to receive planning permission for the building of homes that we desperately need. There are also issues with selling the 50 serviced sites in the Eco Village that cannot be addressed until capacity is found. And the Townfields estate in the village also cannot have the remaining homes in that estate connected into the system until capacity is provided in Cloughjordan.

“Until this issue is tackled in a lot of towns and villages we will not improve our water quality that we so desperately need to do for environmental reasons but we will also in a lot of areas not be able to provide the level and scale of housing that we need.”