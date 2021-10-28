Morris: Spiralling rent costs hitting families hard

A Tipperary County Councillor says many working families are being squeezed out of the housing market with spiralling rental costs.

Independent Seamie Morris says an increasing number of landlords are either selling their property or increasing rents substantially.

The Nenagh based councillor says in come cases rents have gone up by €300 a month.

He is now calling for an emergency housing meeting to be called to tackle the problem.

“I had to look two families in the eye in the last couple of weeks and the last thing I want to tell people is ‘I’m sorry but you’re being crucified because you’re working, you’re actually better off on the dole.’

“That’s not the sort of message I want to be giving people but that’s the reality out there now.

“To get social housing assistance in Tipperary a family with two children the income limit is €27,700 – that’s €538 a week.