Molloy: No clear long term plans for Clonmel modular homes

The 82 modular homes planned for HSE owned land in Clonmel to house families fleeing the war in Ukraine will cost €145,000 each.

Local Councillors and TDs were invited to a briefing by officials from the Department of Integration yesterday where the proposals were outlined.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy questioned the cost of the units amid recent suggestions from Deputy Mattie McGrath that each unit could cost over €400,000 to build.

“They’re quite a strong structure. They said the lifespan of these homes would be 60 years plus and that seemed to be the (reason for the) figure of €145,000.

If they go ahead with this they would have an agreement with the Health Board in place for the next three years. What would happen after the three years – we were asking would they be given back to the local authority or were there plans after the three years – but they had no answers on that.”