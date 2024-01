517 new homes were completed in Tipperary last year.

According to the CSO this is an increase of 23% on 2022

Nationally the figures stands at 32,600 completions in 2023 – a jump of 10%

Over 10 thousand homes were completed in the final three months of 2023, up 13 per cent on the same period the previous year.

141 new dwellings were completed in Tipperary between October and December last year.