Local Focus Ireland fundraiser

People in Tipperary are being encouraged to support Focus Ireland’s Midwest fashion fundraiser.

Focus Ireland will hold their “Focus on You” event, where all funds raised will go towards vital homeless services.

With bases in Nenagh, Clare, and Limerick, the non-profit organisation is hoping people across the counties of the Midwest region will get out in support and attend the fundraiser taking place in the Longcourt Hotel, Newcastle West, on February 25th at 6pm.

Prolific names such as stylist Chloe Markham and Voice of Ireland singer Sarah McTernan will be in attendance to support the cause, as well as a makeup demonstration from Niamh O’Dwyer and a wellness talk from Marie Hunt of Cocoon Holistic.

The event will simultaneously help local businesses, as there will be a range of stands from local retailers for shopping as well as spot prizes.

Maura McMahon, Regional Fundraising & Development Manager with Focus Ireland Midwest, says funds raised at these kinds of events change lives.

“It is with support from fundraising events like this that we hold in the Midwest that Focus Ireland are able to continue their vital work in challenging the homeless services and changing lives. It really assists us with supporting our homeless services here in the Midwest.

“We’d really appreciate everybody to get out and support our event. It promises to be a really good event, with styling, fashion, and wellness. We really hope to see as many people as possible come out.”

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/focus-on-you-fashion-style-wellbeing-night-with-focus-ireland-tickets-519028477147