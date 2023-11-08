Lack of consultation not good enough according to Cashel residents group

The Chair of the John Street Residents Association says there needs to be proper consultation with locals no matter what the future holds for a Cashel hostel.

The Taoiseach has promised in the Dáil that there will be community engagement after the plan to move 74 International Protection Applicants into the Cashel Town Hostel was put on hold.

It’s because Tipperary County Council has been using it as emergency accommodation for the homeless and it’s government policy not to displace Irish people for refugees.

Donagh Davern has been telling Tipp Today of problems with anti-social behaviour in the area since homeless people have been housed there.

He says the concerns of local resident have always been ignored.

Donagh Davern also says more services need to be put in place for anyone that the government plans to house in a hostel.

He says whether it’s homeless people or refugees that use the hostel in future the proper services have to be put in place to help them.