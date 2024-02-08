Information evening for vacant property owners in Carrick on Suir

Owners of derelict or vacant properties in Carrick on Suir will have an opportunity this evening to find out what grants are available to them to restore the building.

An information evening organised by the Carrick on Suir Town Team and Tipperary County Council gets underway at 6pm in the Carrig Hotel.

Town Regeneration Officer with the local authority Aine McCarthy says they will have all of the information needed this evening.

“We’re going to bring the various departments within the local authority together to provide information on planning legislation, building control and fire regs and the grants available around vacant and derelict properties.

“So if someone comes with a vacant property they’re going to be well informed on the next steps they can take in bringing their property back into use.”