Hannigan calls for quicker turnover of Council houses

Tipperary County Council have come under fire over the length of time it takes to get council houses ready for use.

Councillor Joe Hannigan expressed his annoyance at a recent meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District and was critical of the tender process saying it leads to delays getting projects over the line.

He feels these delays are exacerbating the housing crisis in the county.

Cllr. Hannigan wants to see work expedited to make them available in an appropriate time frame.

He told Tipp FM that many constituents have asked if they can move into a local authority house and carry out the necessary work themselves rather than waiting for the council to tender and appoint a contractor.