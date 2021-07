Planning permission has been granted for a major housing development in Cashel.

JSF Property Holding Ltd has been given conditional approval for the first phase of a proposed 3 phase project at Wallers Lot and Hughes Lot in the town.

This includes around 80 dwellings made up of apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached dwellings.

The masterplan presented by the Carrick on Suir based company is for 230 units on the 7 hectare site.