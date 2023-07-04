€896,500 awarded in Nenagh MD under Housing Loan Scheme

This year to date €896,500 has been awarded in the Nenagh MD under the Housing Loans Scheme.

This is a government-backed mortgage for first-time buyers and certain other applicants where loads are given at reduced interest rates to buy new and second-hand properties, or to build a home.

Of the 36 received by the district 11 were valid and 7 approved.

Meanwhile countywide under the Tenant Purchase Scheme over the same period there have been 49 applications with five sales completed.

This brought in a total of €325,300.