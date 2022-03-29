€3.33 million for Housing Adaptation Grants in Tipperary

There’s been a slight increase in the funding available for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability in Tipperary.

A total of €3.33 million has been allocated to Tipperary County Council for works this year – an increase of nearly €59,500 on last year.

These grants can have a huge impact on the quality of life of the beneficiaries in Tipp – they play a vitally important role in helping disabled people and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes while up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

The grants will also provide a boost to Tipperary’s economy, creating employment opportunities for local contractors who carry out the works

The fund provides 80% Exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with the remaining 20% in funding coming from Tipperary County Council.