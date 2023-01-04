Dunne: Housing officials urged to use local Councillors knowledge

A South Tipp councillor is urging housing officials to utilise their local knowledge when it comes to assigning tenants to estates.

Cllr. Davy Dunne says that anti-social behaviour is increasing across the county with incidents happening regularly in estates in Carrick-on-Suir.

He says that housing staff should respect the information that he and his colleagues would have with regards to families and possible feuds and who may or may not get along.

Speaking to Tipp FM Cllr. Dunne said if there is no consultation on the matter then the council are asking for trouble and are going to see more people looking to transfer.

“In a small town like Carrick-on-Suir with around 6,000 people even in the hinterland I would have a rough idea of who would get on with who and the officials might not know this and all they have to do is give us a ring and say ‘we have an issue with this family and we have to move them somewhere else what do you think’ and even consult with more than one councillor to ensure there is no confusion on the matter.”

Cllr. Dunne told Tipp FM that by contacting the local representative in the first instance they could save themselves additional work and he is concerned that the cases of anti-social behaviour are rising.

“Anti-social behaviour is becoming more prevalent in society now and it is causing problem for good tenants, but it is also causing issues in that we have to move tenants which is already an overburdened work load on the officials and it is also making the housing lists longer.”