Daft report shows fall in Tipp house prices

House prices cost less in Tipperary now than they did a year ago.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie house price report out today, which shows nationally prices are 0.5 percent cheaper than last year.

It’s the first time in three years that house prices have fallen, while the number of homes for sale is up by five percent.

The average price in the Premier County is now just below €222,800 which is a fall of 2.6% year on year

Economist at Trinity College and author of the report Ronan Lyons says we’re seeing something of a seesaw effect.

“Roscommon prices are up 4.7% compared to a year ago while in Sligo they’re up by 3.1%. But if you look at some other counties – for example Clare which had seen a big probably Covid related boom in prices they’re down 3%.”