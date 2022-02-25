Council to help prospective tenants acces Choice Based letting system

Booths will be installed around Tipperary county to help people to access choice based letting.

The system will give tenants the opportunity to pick from available housing and apply for it in a bidding system.

There will be a booth in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District offices and the library, among other locations.

Sinn Féin Councillor David Dunne said this will make the system much more accessible to people.

“The council are going to provide a booth for people who haven’t got access to the internet, but they’ll also be in the library, so there’ll be access through the library and they’ll be provided with assistance from staff on how to use the choice based letting system.

“Every Tuesday night at a minute to 12, the houses will be put on the site and they’ll be live for seven days.

“If any tenant who is approved for housing wants to put in a bid and then they’ll all be considered at the end of the seven days.”

He added that Sinn Féin have been calling for this for over seven years and that it has been proven to reduce refusal rates in other counties.