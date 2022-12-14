Council criticised for how it deals with anti-social tenants

Tipperary County Council has ‘failed miserably’ in tackling anti-social behaviour in Local Authority estates.

That’s the view of Carrick-on-Suir Councillor Kieran Bourke who says that constituents who are living in social housing in the area and surrounds are now coming to him to complain about the officers in charge rather than their neighbours causing the problem.

Cllr. Bourke says tenants who abide by every rule and are having issues with disturbances, dumping, other issues aren’t being dealt with in a satisfactory way.

He says that the entire system needs to be looked at and those causing issues need to be dealt with faster and with stronger sanctions.

“We need to scrap what we have in place and re-evaluate the whole way in how we do our business regarding people who cause anti-social behaviour and cause major upset to their neighbours, neighbours who do everything right and everything the way that they are supposed to do responsible neighbours and then you have small handful of people who just mis behave and they are treated with kid gloves.”

He went on to accuse the council of letting down ‘good tenants’ with weak punishments imposed.

Cllr. Bourke told Tipp FM that the council needs to start taking responsibility.

“As a local authority we are fairly fast to point out the responsibility of the tenant and we are great at that tenants will go into their local council offices and want this done or that done, and they are reminded fairly lively that that is your responsibility that is not the council’s responsibility. But when it comes to the council’s responsibility and mainly for anti- social behaviour because there is a long list of what you have to do as a responsible tenant and we fail miserably in implementing that.”