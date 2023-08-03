Concerns about state of footpaths in Cashel estate

There are calls for management at Tipperary County Council to have footpath repairs carried out in a Cashel housing estate.

Councillor Declan Burgess tabled the motion in relation to Oliver Plunkett Park at the recent meeting of the Tipp-Cashel-Cahir District.

He is seeking appropriate funding for the repair work of the footpaths as soon as possible as they are in a bad state.

The Fine Gael Councillor says because of the people living in the estate, it’s important these footpaths are restored as a matter of urgency.

“This is something that I’ve made a lot of representations on in recent times and I’m glad to get a positive response from management that these footpaths will be looked at this summer and that improvements and repair works will be carried out. I think the installation of new paths is really important here.

“There’s an awful lot of elderly people living in this estate and it can be quite dangerous when there’s footpaths not fit for purpose