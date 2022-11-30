Cautious welcome for social housing threshold increase in Tipp

The social housing income eligibility threshold in Tipperary has increased.

The Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, informed Government of an increase of €5,000 for all counties to take effect from the 1st of January.

Councillors in Tipperary have long called for an increase and this change will now see the threshold go from €25,000 to €30,000.

Despite this it still comes in below bordering counties where the threshold is now €35,000

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Roger Kennedy told Tipp FM this will add to the social housing list which already has over 3,500 people on it, but is still to be welcomed.

“It will have the effect of having more people on the social housing list but realistically how is anybody with €26,000 or €28,000 of an income going to be in a position to purchase a house?

“We want to close the gap between the social income and the affordable housing. What we do need is to increase the number of houses that are built each year and a target has been set for the next five years – and we will exceed that figure.”

However, there is still a €5,000 difference in the threshold limit between Tipperary and bordering counties.

Roger Kennedy admits this is a clear inequality.

“It’s difficult – and it’s going to be difficult.

“We have some landbanks – we may not have enough – but we just need to get out and get building.

“The Department is telling us that while we will achieve our target for this year not every county across the country will achieve their target. And we need to be in a position to take up that slack.”