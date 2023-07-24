Cahill calls for Tipp to be included in pyrite remediation works

A local TD has lobbied the Housing Minister and Tipperary County Council to have the Premier County included in the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

It supports affected homeowners to remediate their dwellings, where it has been damaged by the use of defective concrete blocks in its construction

Counties Clare, Donegal, Limerick and Mayo are currently included in the scheme.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says he has met with a number of property owners in Tipperary who have proof that their properties are affected by pyrite.

“I’ve had a number of constituents recently into my constituency offices and I’ve also visited a number of homes in North Tipperary where unfortunately I’ve seen the houses have become effected by pyrite.

“I have asked Minister Daragh O’Brien and Tipperary County Council to include Tipperary in the Defective Concrete Block Scheme. As of now Mayo, Donegal, Clare and Limerick are included in this scheme.”

The scheme covers 100% of remediation work up to a maximum of €420,000.

Deputy Cahill says homeowners in Tipp deserve to be included.

“As there’s now very clear evidence that houses in Tipperary are effected by pyrite its essential that Tipperary is included as quickly as possible in this scheme. Householders want to start reconstruction work and repairs to their houses as unfortunately some of those houses are seriously showing the effect of pyrite.”