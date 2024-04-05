Ballina planning application refused

An application to secure an extension of planning for a housing development in North Tipp has been rejected.

McKeogh Brothers had sought a three year extension to the current planning for the final phase of the Ard Coillte estate in Ballina.

Approval was originally given for the site in 2007 with an extension granted in 2013.

At the end of February the developers applied for an extension of duration to complete the final phase saying it wasn’t possible to commence construction & to connect the houses to the public services until this year when the upgrading of the local sewage treatment works is virtually complete.

However Tipperary County Council has refused permission for an extension of duration.