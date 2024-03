Builders in the Clonmel area are being asked if they’ll sign up to provide affordable housing for Tipperary County Council.

It’s part of a new scheme that could provide up to 30 homes for local people below market prices.

Housing Director of Services Sinead Carr says they’ll be trying to see if they can get private developers interested in the next few weeks.

The plan is to get up to three builders to sign up to provide up to ten affordable homes each in different parts of the town.