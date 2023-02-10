Over 100 local authority houses brought back into use in Tipp last year

A total of 917 housing units have been returned to use by Tipperary County Council since 2014.

111 of these vacant houses were brought back into use last year while nationally just over 2,300 social homes were returned to service.

According to figures from the Department of Housing and Local Government €1.2 million in funding was allocated to Tipp County Council for this work in 2022.

The total spent in Tipp since 2014 was €12.2 million.

The Voids Programme builds on the ongoing work to tackle vacancy and dereliction and bring vacant properties into re-use for housing.