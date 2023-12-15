Hope for Derelict Shops and Buildings in Clonmel

There’s renewed hope that derelict shops and buildings in Clonmel will soon be brought back into use.

The local Town Team and Tipperary County Council recently held an information event for vacant property owners.

The idea was to tell them about all the grants and supports available to help bring empty spaces back into use.

This would help the owners make a profit from the idle buidlings while also helping revitalise the town and provide more over-shop accomodation to ease the housing crisis.

Noel Buckley says a huge number of local owners were interested in finding out what they could do.

Commenting on the recent meeting he said: “There was nearly 150 people at that meeting and in the conversations since, people said they found it very informative and it gave them a name and a face to go to in terms of who to go to in terms of getting information on who they can go to and how to avail of the funding and grants that are there.”