High temperature record for October broken in Tipperary

A new record has been set for the highest October temperature in Tipperary.

The 15-year record was broken when it reached 22-point-8 in Gurteen last month but nine other weather stations around the country have already recorded a full year’s amount of rain – with two months still to go.

Recording stations in Dublin, Cavan, Cork, Meath, Roscommon and Galway have already had a year’s amount of rain by the end of October – according to long-term averages.

However, there’s been a range of rainfall recorded – there was less than usual at Finner in Donegal – while Roches Point and Cork Airport had more than double the usual rain in October.

The wettest day of the month was on the 18th at Cork Airport – which had its highest daily amount of rain since 1995.

Another area in Cork – Moore Park – had its wettest October in 59 years.

With all the recent rain – it may be easy to forget the month started with a fine spell.

The highest temperature was at the Phoenix Park when it was just above 23 degrees.

While, nine weather stations – including in Dublin, Cavan, Sligo, Meath, Roscommon, Mayo and Tipperary – all had record high temperatures for October.

Overall throughout the month – temperatures were above average.