Heavy showers to follow sunshine this weekend

Heavy showers will be on the way next week – due to the warm weather we’re having this weekend.

We can expect high temperatures with sunshine all weekend and the dry weather is forecast to last until next Thursday.

That’s according to weather expert Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel.

He’s been telling TippFM that an increase in low pressure and south easterly winds are bringing warmer air but may also lead to more showers:

“Really in terms of the sunshine and we’re looking at probably Saturday and Sunday in the two best days. Thereafter, what we’re likely to see initially is our winds are going to go back into a little bit more of a northerly direction and gradually through next week.

“While we will see a good deal of dry weather, certainly up until about Thursday thereafter there could be a greater chance in precipitation.”