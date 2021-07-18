Wellness Weekend planned for Clogheen

A wellness weekend will take place in Clogheen next weekend giving people the opportunity to try out various activities.

The event takes place at Ballyboy House and Gardens in Clogheen on July 24th and 25th with a free talk from Dr Mark Rowe, as well as outdoor yoga, forest bathing, Indian head massage and garden tours.

Donations for refreshments will also go to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Jane Moran who is running the event, which is supported by Tipperary County Council, said there is something for everyone and they are hoping for a good turnout.

“I think it would appeal to everyone – adults of every age and ability, who are looking to sample activities, which could promote their health and wellness, especially while being out immersed in nature.

“The event begins on Saturday with a talk by Dr Mark Rowe on the connection between nature and our wellbeing and throughout the weekend, people can try out a host of various activities, which are suitable for all ages and abilities.”

Speaking about the outdoor yoga, Jane who is also a yoga teacher, said that it really is for everyone.

“I really want to emphasise that the yoga classes are totally accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

“Yoga is fantastic for people at every stage of life, it’s not just for young, flexible people.

“If you can’t touch your toes, that’s a terrific reason to give yoga a try. The classes over the wellness weekend will be gentle, relaxing, fun and suitable for beginners and experienced yogis.”