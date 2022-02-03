Visiting restricted at Nenagh Hospital inpatient wards after Covid outbreak

Visiting has been restricted to two inpatient wards at Nenagh Hospital due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

UL Hospitals Group says access to other areas is continuing as normal.

Management say they’re managing outbreaks of Covid-19 on Medical Wards 1 and 2 at Nenagh Hospital, and visiting is not being permitted to either ward as a precaution.

The move is being made in the interests of patient and staff safety, and to keep essential services open for all patients.

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions will be on a case-by-case basis, and include people assisting patients with dementia, and those visiting end-of-life patients.