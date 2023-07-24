Unease at delay in review of sites for Cashel elderly care unit

Concern is growing as the time for conducting a review of potential sites for a new 60-bed unit for the care of the elderly in Cashel has passed.

The HSE had announced that work on identifying alternative sites to St Patrick’s would be completed in June of this year.

However, now the Department of Health awaits a feasibility report on a different site in Cashel owned by the HSE.

In recent times, former councillor Tom Wood has called for a public inquiry to get a clear update on the plans, which, he says, have been in the works for a decade now.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Tom explains what the response from the Minster responsible for older people, Mary Butler, was.

“She says, “The HSE is committed to the development of the new community nursing unit for Cashel. Provision has been made in the Capital Program 2023 to progress a 60-bed community nursing unit for Cashel. A HSE-owned site within Cashel Town was reviewed by the HSE for suitability.” And then it goes on to say, “The HSE’s intention is that the new unit will be built in Cashel, and all current residents on Our Lady’s campus will transfer to the new unit.” So, that’s the stage we are at.”

The suspected HSE site for the new 60-bed unit for the care of the elderly in Cashel is causing concerns locally, according to the former Cashel councillor.

He says people are assuming they are reviewing a site known as Crotty’s Lane in the town for the new unit.

Tom explains why this may not be the best place for elderly people to be cared for.

“A lot of people locally can see a lot of physical problems in relation to that site; it’s a very narrow laneway; it’s on the side of a hill, et cetera, et cetera. Presumably, that is the site, because we couldn’t get clarification on that over the last couple of weeks that that’s the site they are looking at. The feasibility study was to be carried out, the report was to be out last month, and now, just a couple of days ago, we were told by the Minister herself that the Department is still awaiting the report in relation to that feasibility study.”