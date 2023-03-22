Uisce Éireann under fire for lack of information on Slievenamon water supply

Concerns have been raised at the amount of chlorine in the water supply in the Slievenamon area.

People in Cloneen, Drangan, Mullinahone, Killenaule, Ballynonty and Glengoole have been reporting issues with the water in recent days.

Local Councillor Mark Fitzgerald has experienced the problems himself.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said Uisce Éireann have told him the water is still safe to drink.

“I went to make a cup of tea and I actually thought myself there was something wrong with the kettle – there was a stench coming out of the kettle and you just couldn’t drink it with the taste.

“That night then I started getting phone calls from people and texts and most of the day yesterday that continued. Numerous people ringing me from the very butt of Slievenamon in Cloneen the whole way up as far as Glengoole.

“I put several reps into Irish Water and what I’ve been told is excess chlorine did get into the system but it was still within the drinking parameters.”

Cllr Fitzgerald says the lack of information from Uisce Éireann was not acceptable.

Some people have reported feeling ill which they are putting down to the water supply.

“The only thing that came up (on the Uisce Éireann website) was a Tipperary Disinfection Programme but it doesn’t say there’s a possibility of excess chlorine being put into the system.

“I’ve talked to one or two people now who said they haven’t felt well over it. Now talking to someone in Irish Water they said there’s no guarantee that its to do with the chlorine as chlorine is there to eliminate bacteria and infections. So they’re not holding their hands up and saying the water is the problem.”