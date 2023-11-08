UHL trolley figures increase

The number of people without a bed at University Hospital Limerick has once again exceeded 100.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the Dooradoyle hospital – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 107 patients on trolleys today.

That’s followed by 57 at Cork University Hospital, and 53 at University Hospital Galway.

TUH in Clonmel has 17 patients being cared for around the Emergency Department.

In all there are 583 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.