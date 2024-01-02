UHL starts 2024 with significant overcrowding

The number of patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick has rocketed since Friday.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 112 people who have been admitted to the hospital which serves North Tipp are being cared for on trolleys today.

This compares with 36 at the end of last week.

Today’s Trolley Watch figures show three people without a bed at both TUH in Clonmel and Nenagh Hospital.

Overall 512 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this afternoon.