UHL has no bed for over 100 patients today

The hospital providing emergency cover for North Tipperary has more than twice the number of patients on trolleys as the next most overcrowded facility today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 460 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

104 of these are at UHL in Limerick – Cork University Hospital is next in line with 49.

16 people who have been admitted to TUH in Clonmel are being treated on trolleys while 3 patients are without at Nenagh Hospital.