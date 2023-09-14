UHL by far the most overcrowded hospital today

The number of patients left without a bed at University Hospital Limerick is once again in excess of 100 today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are a total of 485 people being cared for on trolleys today across the country.

103 of these are at UHL – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – making it by far the most overcrowded facility. CUH in Cork is next busiest with 53 patients without a bed.

Frontline staff at TUH in Clonmel are caring for 12 patients on trolleys around the Emergency Department while there are no overcrowding issues reported at Nenagh Hospital.