University Hospital Limerick is the most over-crowded facility in the country today.

392 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide after the weekend.

UHL which serves North Tipp is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 86 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 38 at Tallaght University Hospital, and 36 at St James’s Hospital.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 11 without a bed.