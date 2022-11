There are 551 patients on trolleys in the country’s hospitals today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show more than 450 waiting in an emergency department.

Meanwhile 97 are in other wards and 29 of those who are on trolleys are children.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of people waiting for a bed at 62, followed closely by Cork University Hospital at 61.

Three patients are without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.