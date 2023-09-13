Two Cashel food businesses were served with closure orders last month

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland carried out a number of inspections in Cashel last month.
The Cashel Curry and Pizza House at 41 Main Street was found to have a very poor standard of cleaning throughout the kitchen and food storage areas.
Inspectors also found rodent faeces in a sub-floor area of the premises.
A closure order was served on August 17th with the restaurant reopening on the 22nd.
Another Cashel business was served with a one-day closure order by the F-S-A-I last month.
Paddy O’Dwyer Quality Meats Ltd at Unit 3 on Upper Friar Street was penalised for a number of breaches.
Various foods from the “Large Homemade Dinner of the Day” range were on display for sale at potentially unsafe temperatures between: 18-point-8 and 31-celcius after the cooling process was supposed to have finished.
Practices observed during the inspection also indicated that staff had not been effectively supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters.