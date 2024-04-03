Trolley Watch figures top 600

603 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide this afternoon.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 92 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 78 at Cork University Hospital, and 50 at Galway University Hospital.

The nursing union is reporting that there are no beds for 18 people who have been admitted to TUH in Clonmel – as a result they are being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

One person has been left without a bed at Nenagh Hospital today.