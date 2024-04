481 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide today which is a reduction of 47 on yesterday.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 101 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 48 at University Hospital Galway, and 40 at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

In Clonmel there are 3 patients without a bed at TUH.